Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk takes on D Generation’s “She Stands There”
When one thinks of the inspirations behind Milwaukee glam-punk outfit Indonesian Junk, one typically thinks of the obvious choices: Dead Boys, New York Dolls, anything from the ’70s-era CBGB scene, etc. But a new cover from the Brew City band digs a bit deeper into the glam-punk canon. “She Stands There” is a classic track from influential-but-shoulda-been-bigger New York group D Generation. Not surprisingly, Indonesian Junk does it justice.milwaukeerecord.com
