Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk takes on D Generation’s “She Stands There”

By Matt Wild
milwaukeerecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one thinks of the inspirations behind Milwaukee glam-punk outfit Indonesian Junk, one typically thinks of the obvious choices: Dead Boys, New York Dolls, anything from the ’70s-era CBGB scene, etc. But a new cover from the Brew City band digs a bit deeper into the glam-punk canon. “She Stands There” is a classic track from influential-but-shoulda-been-bigger New York group D Generation. Not surprisingly, Indonesian Junk does it justice.

What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?

A new fine dining restaurant, Lupi & Iris, is scheduled to open in lower level of the 7Seventy7 building in downtown Milwaukee. Behind the venture is James Beard award-winner Adam Siegel, the former corporate chef for The Bartolotta Restaurants, and Michael DeMichele, a developer and architect. Lupi & Iris will feature French and Italian Riviera-inspired cuisine.

