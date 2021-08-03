Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk takes on D Generation’s “She Stands There”

John Wozniak is the singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Marcy Playground. Odds are you know him as the voice behind “Sex And Candy,” the larger-than-life hit that topped the charts for much of the late ’90s and earned his band a Platinum Record and worldwide acclaim in the process. Before he was writing songs the whole world would sing, Wozniak was a kid in Minneapolis who was learning the ins and out of the guitar and playing in a church band called Angels With Flaming Swords.