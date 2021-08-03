Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

System glitch prompts Boeing to postpone test space flight

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Boeing Co on Tuesday scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station due to an unexpected system glitch, in the latest setback following the vehicle’s botched 2019 debut. It was not immediately clear whether the launch would be rescheduled for Wednesday. During pre-launch preparations,...

wixx.com

Elon Musk
#Space Shuttle#Space Flight#Reuters#Boeing Co#Starliner#Lockheed Martin Corp#Russian#Atlas#American
SpaceX
NASA
Economy
Industry
Boeing
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

Cockpit Video: Worst Boeing 737 Landing Ever?!

As noted by The Aviation Herald, cockpit video footage has emerged of a July 12, 2021, flight from Kolkata, India (CCU), to Paro, Bhutan (PBH). The flight was operated by Tri-MG Intra Asia Airlines, with a Boeing 737-300 that had the registration code PK-YGW. The 23-year-old plane was in a cargo configuration, and allegedly carrying vaccines to Bhutan.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

Clearing the heavens of space junk

If you're going to be a character in a space movie, like "Space Cowboys" or "Gravity," you've got to watch out for space junk; everybody knows that. But what not everyone knows is that that plot twist isn't fiction anymore. "I got a call from my chief satellite officer, he...
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at DARPA’s Mysterious XS-1 Phantom Express Space Plane

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced last year that Boeing dropped out of its experimental space plane program, but the XS-1 Phantom Express is definitely worth taking a closer look at. Despite looking similar to NASA’s space shuttle, this vehicle is comprised of two major components, a space plane powered by a single AR-22 reusable cryogenic rocket engine and an expendable upper stage. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

Atlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Here’s How NASA Saved Billions By Choosing SpaceX’s Largest Rocket

Late last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded astronautic launches services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $178 million contract to launch a science mission to Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa. This mission was originally intended to fly on The Boeing Company's Space Launch System, a rocket built exclusively for NASA's Artemis program. However, the agency had started to caution since early last year that if it chose to proceed with the SLS, cost overruns worth billions would accompany the decision.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 25: SpaceX getting closer to Starship orbital mission

Before we get onto next weeks launches, it's worth mentioning that SpaceX just took another big step with its Starship rocket yesterday. While no launches were performed as we’ve seen in the last couple of months, the company did finally stack the upper stage, called Starship, to the lower stage dubbed Super Heavy.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif., August 6, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab’s first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA’s Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

SpaceX Completes Stacking Two Giant Starship Stages for 1st Orbital Flight: Photos

At SpaceX’s “Starbase” test site in the remote beach town of Boca Chica in southern Texas, workers have been laboring around the clock for days preparing for Starship’s first orbital flight. On Friday morning, they completed one of the final and most challenging assembly step: stacking the 150-foot-tall first stage SN20 on top of an even bigger booster, the 230-foot-tall Super Heavy B4.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Elon Musk unveils world's largest test rocket

The private rocket company is gearing up for the first orbital test flight of its two-stage Starship system. On Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos of Starship fully stacked on its orbital launch pad at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The spacecraft’s two stages reach nearly 400...

