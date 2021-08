Shares of the Goleta-based medical device company Inogen dropped by 27% on Aug. 5, the day after the company released its second quarter 2021 earnings. Though the maker of portable oxygen concentrators saw big increases in both revenue and earnings, uncertainty brought on by the semiconductor chip shortage led to a huge selloff of Inogen stock. Shares were down as much as 33% during the trading day before closing at $60.29, down 26.7% from the previous day’s closing price. That drop is also the largest one-day sell-off Inogen has seen since it began trading publicly in 2014, according to MarketWatch.