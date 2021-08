How time flies. The oldest millennials are turning 40 this year, a big milestone for many reasons – including financial planning. Despite working through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, many millennials are making solid strides in their finances. Bank of America’s recent Millennial Report shows that 73% of millennials are actively saving and one in four has accumulated more than $100,000. On the flip side, the survey found that 27% are not saving at all. And more than three-quarters are weighed down by debt, with one in six millennials owing $50,000 or more, excluding home loans.