Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt releases statement on Cuomo investigation findings

By Emily Venuti
informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK- Following the Attorney General’s report on Governor Cuomo Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt released the following statement:. “Today is a sad and sobering day for all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s findings confirm and reinforce the allegations brought by the brave women who came forward against a powerful figure — that Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser, unfit to hold public office. In the wake of another devastating report, now more than ever Andrew Cuomo must resign. If he fails to do so, the legislature must immediately reconvene to take action to remove him.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Legislature#Economy#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
Politicspoliticsny.com

The Cuomo investigation: How a possible impeachment would proceed

With Governor Andrew Cuomo resisting widespread calls for his resignation after a state investigation concluded he had sexually harassed at least 11 women, attention is focused on the ongoing impeachment investigation by the state Assembly. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly has the sole power to impeach the governor...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

AG James Responds to Cuomo’s Complaints

The Attorney General’s office is hitting back at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s team’s claims that the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment lack credibility and independence. The office points out that Cuomo himself requested Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the investigation and that the independent investigators are widely respected...
Public Healthpbs.org

COVID-19 Resurges & Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Controversy

As the Delta variant surges across the country, the panel discussed officials struggling to get more Americans vaccinated. The panel also discussed increasing calls on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following the investigation that concluded he sexually harassed multiple women.
Politicswamc.org

Gov. Cuomo To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe Next Week

As extraordinary as the last few days have been in New York state politics, next week is shaping up to be crucial as embattled third-term Governor Andrew Cuomo tries to hold on. With at least four local prosecutors now looking into attorney general Tish James’ findings — that Cuomo sexually...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump rips into Andrew Cuomo at NY Republican fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump ripped into embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a New York State Republican Party fundraiser Thursday night — alluding to the governor facing impeachment after a state investigative report branded the three-term Democrat a serial sexual harasser of female underlings. Trump also was bullish that the Republicans...
New York City, NYucpublicaffairs.com

Why Andrew Cuomo’s job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump’s was By Monika L. McDermott

Riding high in politics frequently means you simply have further to fall – just ask sitting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo went from being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in the spring of 2020 – thanks in large part to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state – to media ridicule and possible state senate impeachment now, due to allegations of repeated sexual harassment occurring over several years.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday. The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.
PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Governor Cuomo, it’s time to resign

Last winter, after the first wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York came to light, this board called for an investigation to run its course and for legal authorities to carry out the slow and careful work of separating allegations from evidence. At the same time, we questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as the state’s leader, given both the seriousness of the allegations and the collapse of political support among his allies in New York and Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy