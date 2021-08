Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paltalk, Inc., (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,159,400 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $3.00 per share. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market, on August 3, 2021, under the symbol "PALT". Paltalk expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.