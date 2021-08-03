Cancel
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Awarded The City University of New York (CUNY) COVID-19 Testing Contract

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL) was awarded a competitively-bid COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees to facilitate the University's reopening in the fall (the "Contract"). The Contract term is 12 months, has a maximum value not to exceed $35.0 million, and contains no minimum weekly testing commitment.

