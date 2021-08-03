Despite Oysters, Bears, & A Deadly Pandemic, Olympians Are Breaking Records
Nothing about this year's Olympics has been normal — from the COVID-19 pandemic to roaming black bears to the "plague of 31,000 oysters" that threatened a major venue. But even amid obstacles ranging from disastrous to debilitating, Olympians are still breaking decades-long records at this year's games. Just look at Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold at the women's 100-meter final with a time of 10.61 — and made history as the first athlete to break Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year Olympic record of 10.62.www.refinery29.com
