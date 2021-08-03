Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Despite Oysters, Bears, & A Deadly Pandemic, Olympians Are Breaking Records

By Lydia Wang
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing about this year's Olympics has been normal — from the COVID-19 pandemic to roaming black bears to the "plague of 31,000 oysters" that threatened a major venue. But even amid obstacles ranging from disastrous to debilitating, Olympians are still breaking decades-long records at this year's games. Just look at Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold at the women's 100-meter final with a time of 10.61 — and made history as the first athlete to break Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year Olympic record of 10.62.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Person
Florence Griffith Joyner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Bears#Track And Field#Running Track#Jamaican#Ap News#Dutch#American#German#South African#The New York Times#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's own Ryan Crouser wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The shot putter from Boring sets a new Olympic record with his 22.30 meter toss, winning his second gold medal.Boring's golden boy shined on the international stage and etched his name into the Olympic record books with a historic shot put toss. Ryan Crouser, a Barlow High School graduate who grew up in East Multnomah County, won the men's shot put at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a massive throw of 23.30 meters (76-5.28). That toss was the second-longest in history, only behind Crouser's own World Record throw he set back in June during the U.S. Olympic Trials....
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

'We did it': Gold won by Fayetteville's Ryan Crouser a tribute to his fallen grandpa

TOKYO — Ryan Crouser wrote the note and brought it to the stadium just in case. "Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!" it said. The world's best shot putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser's second straight Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy