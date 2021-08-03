Video: Nia Jax Gets Stitches After WWE RAW

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Acero this week but he should be back next week. Last week Keith Lee returned and got squashed by Bobby Lashley to set up Goldberg’s return. Because there’s a big PPV coming up so of course here’s Goldberg, any guesses on just how many colors of the rainbow his face will turn during that match at Summerslam? My inclination is all of them personally. Also Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are still feuding, so that’s something. A bigger question is about Charlotte, because we’re supposed to be asking “where’s Charlotte?” whenever she’s not on screen, in the wake of Nikki ASH capturing the RAW women’s title last week via the Money in the Bank briefcase. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us this week.