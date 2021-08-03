Cancel
Video: Nia Jax Gets Stitches After WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia Jax needed a few stitches to close the cut above her eye after last night’s WWE RAW in Chicago. As noted, Jax suffered a cut above her eye and bled during her singles loss to Rhea Ripley as Ripley fought her way out of a powerbomb attempt. One half of Jax’s face was covered in blood for the rest of the match.

