Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Naturals' Fermin earns Player of the Week honor

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Arkansas Naturals utility player Freddy Fermin was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week, according to Minor League Baseball on Monday. Fermin,a catcher/designated hitter, went 11-of-18 (.611) at the plate over the past week against North Division-leading Wichita. He collected three doubles and three home runs, while driving in five runs and scoring six times. Fermin homered in three consecutive games and reached base in each of his final nine plate appearances of the week.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Utility Player#North Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Danny Green inks two-year deal worth $20 million

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Danny Green has signed a new two-year contract. Danny Green signed a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday night to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green’s new contract comes during what has turned out to be a very quiet offseason and free agency for the 76ers — unless you count the constant chatter and speculation surrounding the team’s many attempts at dealing All-Star guard Ben Simmons.
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
Niobrara, NEYankton Daily Press

Kalkowski Earns All-Academic Honors

WAYNE, Neb. — Cade Kalkowski, a senior from Niobrara, Nebraska, was one of four Wayne State men’s track and field athletes to receive All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released Thursday afternoon by the coaches’ association office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kalkowski was...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Five Rocket Men’s Basketball Players Earn Spot in NABC Honors Court

The University of Toledo men’s basketball program led the Mid-American Conference and tied for fourth nationally with five Rockets being named to the 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. AJ Edu, Spencer Littleson, Setric Millner Jr., JT Shumate and Blake Williams each received the honor for their strong performances in the classroom.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

McMaster earns national honor

Astoria High School senior-to-be Colton McMaster was selected as Oregon’s Athlete of the Year for boys track and field for the USA Today High School Sports Awards. The inaugural year for the awards, presented by the U.S. Polo Association, will honor the most elite high school athletes, coaches and teams at the national level on Aug. 5. The show will air online at 8 p.m. at sportsawards.usatoday.com.
GolfPGA Tour

Matthews wins 2020-21 Player of the Year honors

TULUM, Mexico – Following a solid season of two wins and three top-fives in seven starts, American Brandon Matthews claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors Sunday to secure full status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. “Obviously this year has been great. I won twice and played...
NFL247Sports

Players who could earn postseason All-SEC honors

There were three South Carolina football players who earned preseason All-SEC honors from the SEC media, but none really came as a surprise. All three players were named to either the first- or second-team by Athlon Magazine or Phil Steele. Edge defender Kingsley Enagbare was picked first-team while running back...
BaseballPottsville Republican Herald

Player deserves higher honor

I’m writing in response to “A” selection to the all-area baseball team. A senior Marian baseball player named Luke Walser was named as an honorable mention to this team. Luke Walser hit .556 and was named to the honorable mention list. How in the world is that humanly possible? He is a pitcher and outfielder, didn’t pitch all that well but played great in the outfield.
Bluefield, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Ewell, Leader earn Appy weekly honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced today that Bluefield’s Kendal Ewell and Danville’s Grant Leader were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. Ewell led Bluefield’s offensive attack, batting .455 (10-for-22) with a home run and 13 RBI as the Ridge Runners went 6-1 for the week....
Soccerlancerfeed.press

Howard earns Gatorade Player of the Year honors for stellar soccer season

Varsity girls soccer player Rylee Howard was named Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year on June 15, 2021. She is the first athlete in school history to be chosen as the Gatorade Missouri Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Considered the most distinguished award in high school sports, Gatorade...
SoccerLincoln Journal Star

Soccer players from Gretna, Mount Michael earn academic all-American honors

Two high school soccer players from Nebraska have been named high school scholar all-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches. The lists include 49 girls and 37 boys honored for a combination of excellence in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) and outstanding performance on the field. Mount Michael’s...
BaseballTyler Morning Telegraph

Class 2A Baseball: Three area players earn first-team honors

Three East Texans earned first-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Baseball Team, the organization announced from Bryan on Tuesday. Martin’s Mill junior outfielder Austin Alexander, Cayuga senior third baseman Garrett Bright and Garrison senior pitcher Dayton Dewberry were voted to the first team. Bosqueville sophomore...
Iowa City, IAhawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Earn USTFCCCA Academic Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Twenty-two University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic team. To be named an All-Academic Athlete students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 and have finished the indoor season ranked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy