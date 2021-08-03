Smart Clothing: Macroeconomic Trends
Covid-19 Smart clothing is still in its infancy, and so the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been limited. Some start-ups have used the pandemic as an opportunity to develop new uses for smart clothing. For instance, E-Skin Sleep & Lounge smart pajamas from Xenoma, launched in 2020, come with a sensor hub that monitors the wearer’s heart rate, respiration, sleep patterns, and detects falls or trips. The wearer’s carer can be notified via a smartphone app if they require immediate attention. These and other similar products have allowed for the remote monitoring of elderly or sick people during periods of self-isolation.www.mining-technology.com
