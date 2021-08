The governor was forced to use salty language earlier this week when an anti-mask crusader interrupted a press briefing he was giving. He called this fella a knucklehead and golly, it’s tough to hear someone in authority use that kind of language, but by gum, I think it was deserved in this case. For Pete’s sake, when will these folks understand that we’re all in this thing together. The entire state’s in a real dilly of a pickle with this COVID business and it would be the bee’s knees if they could get on board and stop the spread.