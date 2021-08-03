Cancel
Pentagon Metro Shooting: Officer dead after shooting; suspect still on run

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A law enforcement officer has died after a shooting in the area of the Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Associated Press. The officer was one of at least three people who were injured during the incident near the platform.

