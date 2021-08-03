MeToo Topples Activision Blizzard Exec After Huge Staff Revolt—$10 Billion In Market Value Lost

Since May last year, Amazon saw its biggest drop, dropping 7.6%. After it was revealed that the company’s sales forecast did not live up to analysts’ expectations. For this reason, the wealth of its creator and greatest shareholder, Jeff Bezos, by $13.5 billion after the US e-commerce company posted a lower-than-expected profit. This collapse undoes 80% of the billionaire’s wealth increase this year, according to a report by Bloomberg.