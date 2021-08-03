Cancel
#MeToo Topples Activision Blizzard Exec After Huge Staff Revolt—$10 Billion In Market Value Lost

By Jonathan Ponciano
The plight of Activision Blizzard, the nation’s largest video game company, intensified Tuesday morning with the resignation of executive J. Allen Brack, the president of subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment who allegedly knew about “constant sexual harassment” faced by female employees for more than a decade—tanking the company's market value and marking the latest fallout in a years-long reckoning against discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

