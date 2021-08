Minzy is easily one of the most recognisable faces and voices of K-pop’s second generation. The industry veteran made her debut back in 2009 as one-fourth of the legendary girl group 2NE1. Together, Minzy and her fellow members went on to release hits such as ‘I Am The Best’, ‘Ugly’ and ‘Fire’, which remain some of the most iconic songs in K-pop. Despite only turning 27 years old this year, the vocalist and dancer already has over a decade of experience under her belt and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.