Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Two Years After Walmart Mass Shooting, El Paso Leaders See Inaction and Betrayal by Texas Officials

By Angela Kocherga, El Paso Matters
Posted by 
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1DgA_0bGRc7Dd00
As El Paso remembers the Aug. 3 mass shooting, there’s a renewed call to action to prevent more hate crimes and violence in other cities. Justin Miller

This story was originally published by El Paso Matters.

Days before its official unveiling on Tuesday, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego walked through the healing garden planted to honor the victims of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting.

Since the hate crime that took the lives of 23 people and left dozens more injured, Samaniego has been involved in every painstaking detail of the garden. This includes the shape — “circular, like a hug,” 23 Italian cypress trees planted by family members of the victims, and the fountains with calming cascades of water.

“The sound of water always gives us a sense of healing,” said Samaniego, a mental health therapist, who hopes the garden will honor lives lost and give people the strength to move forward. “They should never die in vain. ‘What is it I could do to make things more transformational?’”

Two years later, as El Paso remembers the victims, they’re also reminded of the broken promises made by top leadership in Texas in the wake of the shooting. The alleged gunman from North Texas drove 10 hours to El Paso to, in his own words, posted on a racist online platform, “stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The initial reaction from some Republican leaders in Texas was sympathy and concern.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott immediately called for safety commission roundtable discussions in El Paso to “generate ideas to combat the rise of extremist groups and hateful ideologies, keep guns out of the hands of deranged individuals and combat domestic terrorism in Texas” according to a press release his office issued weeks after the shooting.

At a safety commission meeting in Austin in late August 2019, Abbott said he was committed to “action and results.”

But two years after the attack, some of the conditions that led to the shooting remain entrenched; violence by extremist groups is on the rise according to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice; and rhetoric describing migrants as criminals and invaders is now espoused by Texas’ Republican leadership, including Abbott.

And in what some call an affront to the victims’ families, Texas Republicans expanded gun rights earlier this year when the state Legislature passed a permitless carry bill. Beginning in September, Texans will be allowed to carry a handgun without a permit or training. Abbott supported what he called the “constitutional carry” bill and signed it into law.

The governor’s office declined an interview, citing his busy schedule.

Moreover, the border continues to be portrayed as a dangerous place that needs to be defended. At a recent press conference, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, “We are being invaded. That term has been used in the past but it’s never been more true.”

He was speaking about the record number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border. The alleged gunman used the word “invasion” in his manifesto posted before the mass shooting in El Paso.

Abbott has said homes are “being invaded” on the border and he has a responsibility to protect Texans. He’s seeking donations to build a Texas border wall, which is reminiscent of the crowdfunding effort in the weeks before the mass shooting when a private group — “We Build the Wall” — chose the El Paso border area to erect a half-mile private wall.

Three leaders of the group, with strong ties to Trump, were later indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Critics, led by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, have called out top leadership in Texas, including Abbott, for inflammatory language, which they warn will lead to more bloodshed.

“Not only has he not done anything, but we’ve gone in the opposite direction, the more dangerous direction on so many fronts,” Escobar said.

“They know full well that their xenophobic racist rhetoric feeds hatred, and they know full well that that hatred fuels violence. And who are the victims of the violence? It is, we have seen in Texas, vulnerable communities like ours,” Escobar said.

Abbott recently deployed the National Guard and ramped up Texas Department of Public Safety patrols in border counties. He issued an executive order directing DPS troopers to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” of transporting migrants who “pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas says the order will lead to racial profiling.

The Department of Justice Friday filed a lawsuit in El Paso asking a judge to block Abbott’s order. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a letter to Abbott, described the order as “dangerous and unlawful.”

Escobar was home on the day of the mass shooting in 2019 and in the U.S. Capitol this year during the violent insurrection. “El Paso during the Aug. 3 domestic terrorist attack, and being literally inside the Capitol as terrorists surrounded us on Jan. 6, there is absolutely a through line there,” she said. “And I have said before words have consequences.”

Samaniego, the El Paso County judge, also sees similarities in the attacks by the mob at the U.S. Capitol and the lone gunman who traveled to El Paso.

“It was a narrative that he picked up that felt that he had to act on. How different is that from January the sixth?” he said. “They pick up the narrative, they think they’re going to defend the country in that particular way with anger and, you know, ugliness, as a way to solve I don’t know what.”

There were other common threads: The violent pro-Trump mob hurled racial slurs at Black police officers when they stormed the Capitol building, according to Capitol police officers who testified before the House select committee investigating the deadly attack.

As El Paso remembers the Aug. 3 mass shooting, there’s a renewed call to action to prevent more hate crimes and violence in other cities.

“We’re two years removed from the horrific massacre in El Paso, and while it was somewhat of a wakeup call for some people, we still have a long way to go in stemming the tide of rising xenophobia and extremism,” said Dena Marks, senior associate director for Anti-Defamation League’s Southwest region.

Marks stressed Texas is a “troubling and disturbing” example where some political leaders continue to use “inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, especially as it pertains to immigration because words have consequences,” adding, “we need our leaders to lead and call out hate whenever it arises, not stand by and stoke more fear with hateful words.”

Some of those who survived the mass shooting in El Paso two years ago worry about more hate crime bloodshed.

“It can be repeated,” said Adria Gonzalez, a survivor shopping at the Walmart with her mother the day of the attack. “That’s what we can’t forget, we can’t forget that morning. We can’t forget those 23 victims and all their families.”

Comments / 4

Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
390
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Dps#North Texas#Fbi#El Paso Matters#Italian#Hispanic#Fbi#Republicans#Legislature#Texans#The National Guard#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

Opinion: From ‘Friendly’ State to Enmity State

In early July, I found myself trucking down Interstate 35 in an aging Ford with our dippy, big-eared hound dog in the extended cab. Months ago, my husband and I had bought our ’95 F-150 with the aim of being analog on purpose, a result of our household’s pandemic- and deep freeze-inspired, light, liberal Austin prepperism. If we were going to be the kind of people who drive an electric car, we’d better also have a gas-powered vehicle in which to haul ass out of town. Without a CD player or a Bluetooth connection, we enjoyed the drive back to Austin from East Texas rolling the radio dial to the next available twang whenever the music got fuzzy.
PoliticsPosted by
Texas Observer

Reformer Sissy Farenthold Is Still Watching

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold sits at a table in a stately Houston dining room adorned with a pair of carved crosses atop an ornate altar. Wearing an elegant white shirt and with impeccably coiffed hair, she eats like a bird, tucking pieces of cornbread into her mouth. The window before her offers a stunning view of Houston’s leafy West Kirby district. A Corpus Christi native, Farenthold hired a South Texas artist to redesign the home to honor her respect for history and her commitment to challenging it. From this isolated aerie, the 94-year-old has a keen eye for political scandals and corruption, both past and present. She trains her sharp gaze on Texas politics with the agility of a hawk.
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

‘A Lifetime of Damage’ On a Creosote Plume in Houston’s Fifth Ward

This story originally appeared in Scalawag Magazine, and was produced and co-published in collaboration with Environmental Health News. There’s a certain smell that reminds Dianna Cormier-Jackson of her childhood on Leila Street in Houston’s Fifth Ward. When she was young in the early 1960s, she recalls the air there feeling “heavy,” as if it was thick with oil and gasoline. Some days, the heavy smell would be so strong that her parents would make her and her siblings stay in the house. But on school days, they marched out into the rank air.
EnvironmentPosted by
Texas Observer

Samantha Montano Has ‘Disaster Vision’

In 1900, the deadliest hurricanes in American history struck Galveston Island. As many as 12,000 people—nearly a third of the island’s population—may have died. The booming city on the Gulf Coast was flattened as storm surges as high as eight feet crashed onto the shore. More than 100 years later,...
Austin, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

How Far Can Texas Democrats Take the Quorum Break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Theater & DancePosted by
Texas Observer

At the Capitol, Trans Activists and Allies Form an Inclusive Dance Floor

Erica Nix looks like a dance instructor straight out of an ‘80s workout video as she faces the small crowd and waits for the music to begin. Decked out in a purple crop top, checkered bicycle shorts, and fuschia platform sneakers, she blossoms against the backdrop of the Texas State Capitol interior. Her eyes flit between the dozen or so dancers in front of her and a portable speaker nearby. Just behind Nix is a winding staircase; this will be her dance floor. When the glittery vocals of trans-pop artist p1nkstar sound from the speaker, it’s showtime.
PoliticsPosted by
Texas Observer

Home, But Not Free: NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Adjusts to Her Release From Prison

By Taylor Barnes. Originally published on July 10, 2021. Republished with permission from The Intercept, an award-winning nonprofit news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism. Sign up for The Intercept’s Newsletter. In the latest phase of her record sentence for whistleblowing, former National Security Agency...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Texas Observer

In ‘Al Norte,’ a Through Line of Transience That Is Still True Today

Every summer, Juan Palomo squeezed into the backseat of his father’s ’52 Plymouth for his family’s annual migration. “Like birds,” his people knew “shiny fruit beckoned” in northern fields where they harvested beets and cucumbers. The youngest of seven children, Palomo traveled with his parents, who were migrant Mexican farm workers, to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Utah, California, and North Dakota where he was born.
Austin, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

Editorial: It’s Time for Texas Police to Ban Bean Bag Rounds at Protests

In late May of 2020, Anthony Evans says he was “walking down the street with [his] hands in the air” when a bean bag round fired by Austin police shattered his jaw bone. His injuries required surgery, and he had to have his mouth wired shut while he healed. Sareneka “Nemo” Martin was pregnant when bean bag rounds struck her in the back and stomach, knocking her to the ground. Luckily, she did not lose her baby. Levi Ayala, a 16-year-old with interests ranging from math and science to boxing and music, was shot in the head with bean bag rounds as he watched protests from a nearby embankment. According to his brother, Ayala suffers permanent brain damage, has trouble regulating his emotions, and will require long-term therapy.

Comments / 4

Community Policy