‘Fantasy Island’: Roselyn Sanchez on the ‘Honor’ of Becoming a Roarke
Get ready for warm breezes, wild tales of wish-fulfillment and gentle waves of nostalgia, folks. Thirty-seven years after the late, great Ricardo Montalbán greeted his final guests as Mr. Roarke on ABC’s tropical anthology Fantasy Island, Fox is taking us back to the beach for a continuation of the 1978–84 hit. And now, the mythical hot spot’s host is Roarke’s fiercely fabulous grand-niece, Elena (Grand Hotel’s Roselyn Sanchez). “Sequel is a good way to put it,” says Elizabeth Craft, who executive produces with Sarah Fain. “It’s definitely a contemporary version of Fantasy Island with a distinct female point of view.”www.dequeenbee.com
