A reliable leaker claims to know the final DLC fighter for Smash Ultimate. This leaker accurately predicted Pyra/Mythra as well as Kazuya as DLC, among other things. Supposed “leaks” for smash Ultiatme’s fighter pass are a dime a dozen on the internet, looking at you 4chan. With the ability to post anonymously, people will say anything to gain clout or push a narrative. However, one such leaker has resurfaced due to multiple accurate predictions on DLC fighters. This leak has split the smash community into two camps. Some feel ecstatic at the leak, while others are up in arms.