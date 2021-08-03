Engel & Völkers Jacksonville ranks in Jacksonville Business Journal's "2021 Class of Fast 50"

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Scott Askew is undoubtedly a true Atlantan. Across his four decades in the real estate industry, he’s harnessed his knowledge of the unique neighborhoods that punctuate the city to deliver an exceptional client experience. Scott’s career began soon after graduating from the University of Georgia in 1978, when he joined his father’s brokerage, Askew Realty Co. as a sales associate. Within a few years of honing his skills and driving desired results for clients, Scott acquired the firm in 1982, and in 1995, he was fortunate enough to acquire Fourteen West, REALTORS®, one of the dominant residential real estate firm’s in the Intown marketplace, which eventually became Engel & Völkers Intown Atlanta in 2014.