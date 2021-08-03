Denver Board Upholds Permit for Park Hill Safe-Camping Site
After deliberating for a week, the Denver Board of Adjustment for Zoning Appeals has voted to uphold the permit for a safe-camping site in Park Hill. "My feeling is they have addressed most of what the city would have had to take into account in order to look at the zoning code and make the decision to begin with," Nancy Burkhart, a member of the Denver Board of Adjustment for Zoning Appeals, said before the vote August 3.www.westword.com
