Sometimes, baseball just doesn’t go according to script. Like yesterday, when baseball’s worst-hitting team routed the Giants and their ace starter. Then there was today. Everything went exactly according to script. The Pirates failed at a chance for their first sweep of the year. They went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Brubaker gave up dingerz. And Derek Shelton inserted his special brand of strategery at just the right time to seal the loss. Which was, by the way, 6-1 to San Francisco.