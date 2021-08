In the span of one week, Cincinnati’s Class of 2022 went from one committed lineman to three with the newest addition of Luke Dalton. Dalton comes in currently as the 20th-ranked player from his home state of Illinois, and the 108th-best tackle in the country, as 247 Sports Composite has him graded at 0.8477. Listed on 247 at 6’5” and 300 pounds, Dalton claims this isn’t completely accurate.