Magazine names Farmers National Bank No. 1 performing bank in Ohio

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 5 days ago
CANFIELD — Farmers National Bank has been named the No. 1 performing bank in Ohio by Bank Director Magazine. The national publication for financial professionals also named Farmers the 17th top performing bank in the U.S. In its annual Bank Scorecard Report, Bank Director rated the country’s banks on a...

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
