Magazine names Farmers National Bank No. 1 performing bank in Ohio

Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has unveiled its annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list, and Tyler Kraupp, of Bank of Idaho, is named to the list, which recognizes the nation’s up-and–coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry. The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker is described as highlighting how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on character, leadership community involvement and innovation. ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey congratulated Kraupp in the announcement, recognizing his willingness to find opportunities to lead and his demonstration of adherence to the values of community banking. Kraupp, who is also one of Idaho Business Review’s recently named Accomplished Under 40, expressed his appreciation for his team and Bank of Idaho president and CEO Jeff Newgard.