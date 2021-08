When the first Destiny came out, I was an early adopter. I was aware of the game's flaws. Sure, it was lacking in content, but I had fun for the most part. While I wasn't a big first-person shooter gamer, I found Destiny fun to play and easy to get into. The controls were smooth, and I enjoyed building my own Titan Guardian of the Citadel. Destiny was probably my introduction into the "live service game" phenomenon as it's come to be known today, but I had little grasp on what the term really meant at the time.