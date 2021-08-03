Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former Husker Sarah Pavan Falls in Quarterfinals of Olympic Beach Volleyball

By OWH News Service / AP
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Husker Sarah Pavan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament Tuesday. This is the second straight quarterfinal exit for Pavan at the Olympics. She traveled a similar path in 2016, sweeping her first four matches before losing in the quarters. The semifinals of the Olympic...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Pavan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Olympics#Latvia#United States#Husker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsNBC San Diego

Veterans April Ross and Alix Klineman Knock Cuba in Round of 16

Early errors abounded in the round of 16 match between the U.S.' second-seeded April Ross and Alix Klineman and Cuba's 20th-seeded Lidy and Leila, but the Americans ultimately prevailed: 21-17, 21-15. After two U.S. teams were knocked out of the men and women's tournaments yesterday, veterans Ross (silver medalist at...
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsNBC Sports

Ross and Klineman Crank It Up in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal Win Against Germany

A marquee match-up, perfect for primetime: Team USA’s second-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross took on Germany’s 18th-seeded Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals. Don’t let the seeding fool you: Ludwig represents one of the best defenders of all time and won beach volleyball gold alongside former partner Kira Walkenhorst at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
SportsKentucky Kernel

Sydney McLaughlin takes home second gold medal in Tokyo

Sydney McLaughlin and her Team USA teammates (Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu) won gold in the Women’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:16.85, coming up one second shy of the world record and four seconds ahead of the silver medal team from Poland. This super-team was comprised of...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Soccersemoball.com

Olympics Latest: Gibb, Bourne falter in beach volleyball

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Americans Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne have lost for the first time in Tokyo. The U.S. men fell to Qataris Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan...
SportsMaui News

Moore into quarterfinals, Florence falls to US teammate at Olympics

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore (first photo) and John John Florence (second photo) compete during the Tokyo Olympics today at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Moore defeated Peru’s Sofia Mulanovich 10.34-9.90 to advance to the women’s quarterfinals, while Florence bowed out in the men’s round of 16 with a 14.83-11.60 loss to U.S. teammate Kolohe Andino.
WorldNBC Sports

Japan Shuts Out Team USA in Baseball Gold Medal Game

Baseball’s return at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was a triumphant one for the host nation. Japan took home gold with a 2-0 win over Team USA at the Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. The victory capped off an undefeated tournament run and gave the country its first Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy