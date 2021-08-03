Fortnite Just Added a Gravity Gun

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe new Fortnite v17.30 update has added a new weapon called the Grab-itron to the free-to-play battle royale, and it's basically Epic Games' take on a gravity gun. As you might expect, the Grab-itron can, well, grab various objects and then launch them at opponents. Damage dealt depends on the size of the object, its construction, and launch speed. That includes, but is not limited to, explosives and the like while they are in mid-air. The weapon is the latest addition of alien technology as the video game works its way towards the Rift Tour in-game concert event featuring Ariana Grande on Friday, August 6th.

