The state has announced another new tactic to try to drive up vaccination rates amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant. Seventy-five percent of adult New Yorkers have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to CDC data. But according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the number of unvacinated New Yorkers is still too high, and with the delta variant spreading, the state is starting to see a steep increase in positive cases.