Dodgers Rumors: Diego Cartaya, Landon Knack Were Among Prospects Ruled Out For Trades

By Blake Williams
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off the biggest move of the MLB trade deadline this season when they acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. L.A. paid a high price to land the duo, sending top prospects Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, along with two mid-tier prospects in Donovan Casey and Gerardo Carrillo. Gray is likely to make starts for the Nationals this season, and Ruiz reportedly was key to the deal being completed.

