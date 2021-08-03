Collective Wisdom: Book Sprint to Community Review

Deeper dives into recent political events and misinformation frame the debate over the role that Facebook should play in our society. New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang have been covering the trials and tribulations of Facebook for the past several years, and they have used their reporting to form the basis of their new book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination. The book is based on hundreds of interviews of these key players and shows the roles played by numerous staffers in various events, and how the company has acted badly towards protecting our privacy and making various decisions about the evolution of its products. Even if you have been following these events, reading this book will be an eye-opener. If you are concerned with your personal security or how your business uses its customer data, this should be on your summer reading list.