Teaching about Women’s Involvement in the History of Computer Science

By Stephen Wesson
 3 days ago

This post is by Sam Correia, a 2021 Library of Congress Junior Fellow. Before computers became objects that many of us use in our day-to-day lives, ‘computer’ was a job title. From the 1800s to the mid-1900s, a ‘computer’ was someone who worked on calculations by hand. These ‘computers’ worked everywhere from astronomical observatories to the Treasury Department to the United States Census. It was widely believed at the time that the work, considered repetitious and tedious, were some of the only suitable tasks for women. In reality, the entire history of modern day computers and computer programming can be traced through the contributions that women have made to the field.

