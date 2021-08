PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French co-operative bank BPCE on Tuesday reported a tenfold increase in second-quarter net income on increased revenue and lower pandemic-related charges against bad loans.

BPCE said revenue was up 22.3% while its cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, fell 66.2% in the quarter from the same period last year. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman )