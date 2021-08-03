Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

D.C. Transit Agencies Ready to Serve Returning Commuters

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C.'s regional transit agencies are working to resume and improve service as workers start returning to their pre-pandemic commutes. As reported by Luz Lazo, "[m]ost transit systems in the region are transitioning to normal operations after reducing service 16 months ago at the onset of the pandemic. Some are adjusting or restructuring routes, while others are adding amenities and cutting the cost of riding."

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Bus Service#Commuter#D C Metro#D C Transit Agencies#D C Metro#D C Circulator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Transit association says CTA was the agency that best coped with COVID-19 challenges

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an extremely challenging time to be running a public transportation system. In addition to the demand for higher levels of sanitation, ridership and revenue plummeted during the Stay at Home period as residents who could do so telecommuted. Yet essential workers still had to show up up in person, meaning it was crucial to keep service going for them, while avoiding crowding on still-busy lines. Meanwhile, fewer “eyes in the cars” on train lines increased the likelihood of public safety and quality-of-life issues.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley transit agency offers buses while light rail is down

VTA is launching a temporary bus service next week, offering some relief to South Bay commuters frustrated by two months without light rail. The buses will start Monday and run every half hour on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, and hourly on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These “bus bridges” or modified... The post Silicon Valley transit agency offers buses while light rail is down appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Colorado StateGovernment Technology

Local Colo. Transit Agency Contemplates Reduced Fares

(TNS) — Commuters returning to their workplaces as the pandemic eases are clogging Denver-area highways, but they aren't yet boarding buses and trains in droves. That emerging dynamic has prompted an outside review panel to call for the Regional Transportation District to act boldly: Use some of its federal relief money to slash regular fares temporarily and streamline its monthly passes to make them easier to get.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

NEW Regional Transit Agency Welcomes Riders with Free Rides in August and September

NEW Regional Transit Agency Welcomes Riders with Free Rides in August and September. Modesto, CA — The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) announced today that all rides will be free for passengers during August and September 2021 as part of a welcome back to public transit promotion. This includes all fixed routes; MAX to BART Commuter Express; MAX to ACE Commuter Express; StaRT’s BART Commuter bus services; and ADA Paratransit, Medivan, and Dial-a-Ride services.
Loudoun County, VAloudoun.gov

Loudoun County Transit Announces Commuter Bus Service Adjustments Beginning August 2

Loudoun County Transit will modify Commuter Bus Service beginning Monday, August 2, 2021. Due to changes in passenger demands, new Commuter Bus routes will be added to increase service at Dulles South (Stone Ridge II) and East Gate Park and Ride lots, and to add new service at Purcellville and Harmony Park and Ride lots. Schedules and stops for existing routes will also be modified. Details on the service adjustments are available online at loudoun.gov/buschanges and below:
Secaucus, NJenr.com

New Jersey Transit CEO Says Agency Capital Program Is Forging Ahead

With weekly rail ridership back to about 50% of the pre-pandemic level, New Jersey Transit is forging ahead with its ambitious multi-billion capital improvement program aimed at fast-forwarding the nation’s third-largest public transit agency’s infrastructure into the 21st century. Despite the dip in farebox revenue as COVID-19 lockdowns and other...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New Chamblee-to-Athens commuter bus among region’s transit priorities

A new commuter bus route from MARTA’s Chamblee station to Athens is among the region’s priorities for possible state funding. On Thursday the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority approved a list of 17 projects to submit to the governor’s office and the General Assembly for possible state funding next year. The list also includes major transit lines such as the proposed Clifton Corridor and Campbellton Road line in Atlanta, new transfer centers in Cobb County and new buses for Douglas County.
Traffickelo.com

U.S. commuters uneasy as Delta variant threatens return to workplaces

NEW YORK/ATLANTA (Reuters) – The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is worrying some U.S. commuters who are already back on crowded buses and subway cars as corporate America attempts a greater return to the workplace after more than a year of pandemic disruption. For New York City resident Bernice...
TrafficWashington Post

More workers are returning to the office. The pandemic-era commute might be changed forever.

An upheaval in commuting patterns is afoot as employees change when and how they return to their desks — and how often, if at all. With more offices expected to reopen after Labor Day, transportation experts say even a small shift toward telework could lead to thousands of motorists and transit passengers vanishing from roads, trains and buses. The ability to work from home part of the day would allow more commuters to avoid the morning and evening crunch, shortening the duration of the worst congestion.
Omaha, NEPLANetizen

Omaha's Transit Agency Plans to Expand, Enhance Service

Omaha's Metro Transit agency has launched an initiative designed to "fuse modern connectivity with the growing demand for public transit" and shift "Omaha toward a city that’s virtually car-less," reports Lauren Melendez. "Although Metro Transit operates hundreds of general bus routes including OBRT and MOBY Paratransit, their ADA accessible service, its connectivity goals aren’t limited to buses." According to Jason Rose, Metro Transit’s Communications Manager, "[w]e want people to have options, whether that’s being able to choose to ride the bus or ride a bike or access a bike lane or access a scooter or use their wheelchair on a sidewalk or walk."
Chicago, ILPosted by
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Can Chicago Infrastructure Handle All The Commuters Returning To Work?

As more and more workers return to in-person jobs, can Chicago infrastructure handle the “new normal” for rush-hour traffic?. That’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation sought to determine in its new 2021 U.S. City Roads Report. The Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber, ranked the “cities where drivers may encounter fewer problems — and notes the places where headaches may be the worst.”
Trafficirvingweekly.com

Transit Agencies Respond to Needs of Community Amid COVID-19

With things starting to return to normal as the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s public transit agencies are prepared to get people where they need to go – when they are ready. While ridership has been greatly affected by the pandemic, transit has continued to serve...
Emeryville, CAemeryville.ca.us

Emeryville Commuters Should Expect Service Changes from AC Transit Beginning August 8

AC Transit is projecting ridership this fall to reach approximately 80% of pre-pandemic demand. Now that the economy is gradually recovering, an expansion of services will be implemented to meet the anticipated needs of riders accordingly. Local and Transbay service changes going into effect on August 8, 2021 are aimed to increase the levels of convenience and accessibility for riders, as well as, the overall reliability and efficiency of schedules provided.
Grocery & Supermaketstpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas transit agency donates bus to be used as mobile grocery store

July 29, 2021 - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is donating a bus to Reach St. Pete to use as a mobile grocery store. The nonprofit Reach St. Pete's mission is to eliminate homelessness. The bus will provide access to fresh produce and pantry items to those in the most deprived areas in the city. The bus is expected to be up and running in 2022. Those interested in helping with the mobile grocery store concept can donate here.
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Allocates $20M for Alexander Crummell Community Center Transition

After years of campaigning, Empower DC and its Ivy City members recently reached a critical milestone in their decadeslong fight to get the city to fix and reopen the historic Alexander Crummell School building as a community center. The two groups, which joined forces this weekend to celebrate, stated in...
TrafficPLANetizen

Guaranteed Transit Funding Lacking in New Infrastructure Bill

The inadequate transit funding in the proposed federal infrastructure bill threatens to halt the progress of transit systems in the U.S., "locking in hundreds of billions of dollars for highways while setting transit up for long-term cuts in funding," as reported by Deron Lovaas. Yet despite America's reputation as car-centric, "[i]n 2018 alone we took almost 10 billion trips by bus, train, or other means of travel. And this way of getting around benefits us all, whether we live in cities, suburbs, or rural areas."
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Phoenix roads may not be ready to resume work commutes

When it comes to the roads in Phoenix being able to get people to work, they leave a lot to be desired, according to a new report from the U.s. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. In a partnership with Pittsburgh-based RoadBotics, the study used artificial intelligence to assess 75 miles of roads in the nation's 20 largest metro areas. Phoenix ranked tied for last with Detroit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy