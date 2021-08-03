D.C. Transit Agencies Ready to Serve Returning Commuters

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an extremely challenging time to be running a public transportation system. In addition to the demand for higher levels of sanitation, ridership and revenue plummeted during the Stay at Home period as residents who could do so telecommuted. Yet essential workers still had to show up up in person, meaning it was crucial to keep service going for them, while avoiding crowding on still-busy lines. Meanwhile, fewer “eyes in the cars” on train lines increased the likelihood of public safety and quality-of-life issues.