Albuquerque to roll out city employee recruitment efforts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid a labor shortage felt across the city of Albuquerque’s government operations, city leaders are expected to announce new efforts Tuesday to enhance employee recruitment efforts for “high-need” government jobs. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and nearly a dozen other department leaders are planning to detail the new effort at a news conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.www.krqe.com
