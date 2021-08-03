Cancel
Books & Literature

We’re getting a new Nell Zink novel featuring bikers, princes, and money laundering.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Tuesday book news: Publishers Marketplace reported today that Nell Zink has sold a new novel to Knopf—following editor Daniel Halpern to Knopf from Ecco Press, which published her novels Mislaid, Nicotine, Private Novelist, and Doxology. According to the blurb, Zink’s new novel, Avalon, is “a Cinderella story framed as...

