We’re getting a new Nell Zink novel featuring bikers, princes, and money laundering.

Mona Awad’s All’s Well is out today from Simon & Schuster, so we asked her a few questions about her favorite books, writer’s block, and more. Mona Awad: When I’m drafting, I always write very early in the morning. For me, it’s the time of day when the critical voices in my head are the quietest and it’s also the time of day when I’m the sharpest as well as the most dreamy, if that makes sense. I’m the most able to render that dreaminess and I’m the most uninhibited. I’ll try to write anywhere from two to seven hours, depending on how much time, faith, and momentum I have that day. Time, faith, and momentum are inextricably tied for me. If I have all three and I’m really on a roll, then I can pretty much fall into the story anytime, day or night. Those are the best seasons. I still look back on them as some of the happiest times in my life.