California REIT adds more North Texas warehouse space to its portfolio

There's a new owner of one of the biggest industrial parks near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. An entity connected with San Diego-based Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) has acquired the four-building, 2.05 million-square-foot Passport Park, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. Located at 2600-2800 Rental Car Drive, the property was sold by a partnership between Trammell Crow Company and CBRE Global Investors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CBRE’s Ryan Thornton, Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan and Eliza Bachhuber with CBRE National Partners represented the sellers, who also developed the park.