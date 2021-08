Predator token is set to make its debut on PancakeSwap as it begins the second leg of its project development. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the most popular blockchains to exist within the crypto market. BSC has become so popular that most of the Dapps and DeFi protocols launching this year are either launching exclusively on BSC or adding cross-chain support for the popular blockchain. Predator leverages its robust tokenomoics on BSC to make it easily accessible for thousands of traders.