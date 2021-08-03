RED FLAG WARNING TODAY OVER BOOTLEG FIRE; LEVEL 1 EVACUATION AREAS EXPANDED IN LAKE COUNTY – Bootleg fire update for August 3rd

(Klamath Falls, OR) – Despite the recent rain, fire activity picked up yesterday. Fire Behavior Specialist Chris Moore commented on how unusual it is to see fire flare ups so quickly after a wetting rain. “As we move out of normal climatological range, previous experience is less relevant,” said Moore. “The rain that we got will not put the fire out. Spotting will become more of an issue as fuels dry out again.” Incident Commander Norm McDonald reinforced this caution stating that we need “a recalibration of where we are. There isn’t a ‘normal’ anymore. We need to be prepared for anything.”