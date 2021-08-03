Cancel
RED FLAG WARNING TODAY OVER BOOTLEG FIRE; LEVEL 1 EVACUATION AREAS EXPANDED IN LAKE COUNTY – Bootleg fire update for August 3rd

Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 3 days ago
Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. Size: 413,762 acres, 647 square miles 51 miles active fire edge, 272 miles of contained line. Klamath Falls, OR) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Specifically, these conditions include continued warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. Combined, they promote the rapid spread of wildfire and extreme fire behavior that could become life threatening.

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County.

