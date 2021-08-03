Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Episode Two “Lavender”

By Heather Cook
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn season two episode two, titled “Lavender,” AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso has a way of being socially relevant without even predicting that it would be. This week’s episode took a bigger step in the direction of evaluating the mental health of England’s AFC Richmond team, and for Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, We’re The Millers) himself. With the arrival of the team’s new therapist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles, The Crucible), Lasso and his soccer team are challenged to examine their well-being.

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Saturday#Afc Richmond#Olympic Gymnast#Superbob#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
TV & VideosFinancial Times

Ted Lasso — sweaty, sweary football comedy returns to Apple TV Plus

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Television news. To give them their due, the writers of Ted Lasso cannot have imagined the pain they would be inflicting with the dreaded opening words of series two: “And it’s a penalty . . . ” Too soon! The resulting debacle, involving an involuntary but fatal save by the club’s own mascot, Earl the greyhound, is even more tragic than anything dreamt up in an England final. As striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) trudges glumly off the pitch, it’s clear that ever-hopeful American manager Ted Lasso will have to find some new motivational methods, and fast.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Ted Lasso: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Ted Lasso TV show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles. The series revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional British soccer team, despite having no experience coaching the sport. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination, and biscuits. In season two, a sports psychologist has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Looks Familiar

Hannah Waddingham has not only been in the news because she was recently nominated for an Emmy for her work on "Ted Lasso," but because fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second season of the Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's "The...
TV Showsidropnews.com

Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ Brings in Record Viewers for Apple TV+ as Apple Prepares to Debut ‘Foundation’

With reports that Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso has just shattered previous viewership records, it looks like Apple TV+ may finally be coming into its own. There’s little doubt that Apple’s fledgling video streaming service got off to a slower start than most when it launched in 2019. After all, since the service was focused on original content, it had no library of classic movies and TV shows to fall back on. Instead, Apple had to spend billions of dollars to bankroll and produce everything that appeared on the service.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Massive Ted Lasso Success, Apple TV+ Has Another Comedy Win With Cecily Strong's Schmigadoon!

When it comes to musicals, TV audiences used to be mostly limited to live renditions of big screen releases, with full-scale original productions being delivered to the masses only on the rarest occasions. Now, however, a slightly more vast array of tune-driven projects exists, with Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! the latest (and possibly greatest) in the recent line-up of small-screen musicals that also includes the now-defunct Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Central Park and others. And it cements another big comedy win for Apple TV+ just as Jason Sudeikis' mainstream success Ted Lasso is getting into Season 2.
TV & VideosVariety

‘Ted Lasso’ Is Apple TV+’s Biggest Hit… but It’s Not That Big

It’s no secret that the Jason Sudeikis-starring scripted comedy “Ted Lasso,” which premiered last August, has been one of Apple TV+’s biggest triumphs to date. The series, which dropped its first episode of S2 today, has received 20 Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. Moreover, data provided exclusively to Variety...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2: Lavender

In the Season premiere, fans were reintroduced to Roy Kent as the retired footballer. Well, now he’s decided to take Keeley’s advice and try something unlike anything he’s ever done before — but will he succeed?. With Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2, “Lavender,” Ted’s mistrust of the team counselor’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield delight fans with surprise cameo in Ted Lasso season two

Fans of Ted Lasso were shocked to see British stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make a surprise appearance on the American comedy show.The Apple TV+ series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted, a college-level American football coach who is enlisted as the new coach of an English football team – called Richmond FC – despite knowing nothing about the sport.Now in its second season, Ted Lasso has received rave reviews from both critics and fans, who have called the comedy “heartwarming”. ***Spoilers for Ted Lasso season two ahead***In the second episode of the new season, it is revealed that...
TV SeriesMac Observer

Epic New trailer For Season Two of See on Apple TV+

An epic new trailer for season two of on Apple TV+ was released Thursday. The show, starring Jason Momoa, returns on August 27, with a third already confirmed. Subscribers can catch up on the first season now. There is also a version of the trailer with audio descriptions available. Check...

Comments / 0

Community Policy