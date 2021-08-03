Review: Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Episode Two “Lavender”

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Television news. To give them their due, the writers of Ted Lasso cannot have imagined the pain they would be inflicting with the dreaded opening words of series two: “And it’s a penalty . . . ” Too soon! The resulting debacle, involving an involuntary but fatal save by the club’s own mascot, Earl the greyhound, is even more tragic than anything dreamt up in an England final. As striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) trudges glumly off the pitch, it’s clear that ever-hopeful American manager Ted Lasso will have to find some new motivational methods, and fast.