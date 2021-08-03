Review: Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Episode Two “Lavender”
In season two episode two, titled “Lavender,” AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso has a way of being socially relevant without even predicting that it would be. This week’s episode took a bigger step in the direction of evaluating the mental health of England’s AFC Richmond team, and for Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, We’re The Millers) himself. With the arrival of the team’s new therapist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles, The Crucible), Lasso and his soccer team are challenged to examine their well-being.television.mxdwn.com
