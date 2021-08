Swimming is a staple physical activity, with Sport England figures showing it is the fifth most popular form of exercise in the country. In fact, around 4.7 million people are estimated to swim twice or more a month in England, while wild swimming has been hailed as an antidote to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping people’s mental and physical health.For most people, goggles are already a crucial part of their kit, helping to protect their eyes from chlorine and improving vision underwater. But in recent years, goggle technology has developed quicker than ever and there are now plenty of high-tech, high-performance...