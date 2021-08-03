Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green River, WY

New Zealand Mudsnails, Curly Pondweed Discovered in Flaming Gorge

By press release
sweetwaternow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN RIVER 一 The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of two aquatic invasive species in Flaming Gorge Reservoir 一 curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails. Both species of AIS have been found in Wyoming before, however this is the first time New Zealand mudsnails have been...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Green River, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
City
Deaver, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Areas#Fish#Big Bend#Wheatland Reservoir#Pathfinder#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Wildlifebasinnow.com

Algae Blooms Identified on Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Algae Blooms have been identified at Buckboard Marina and Firehole Beach on Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Do not swim in or come into contact with green water, floating scums or clumps. Do not ingest water from a bloom. Boiling, filters and other treatments will not make the water safe. Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion. Avoid water spray from a bloom. Do not allow pets or livestock to drink near a bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact. Blooms float on or just below the water surface or leave a blue-green paste on the shoreline and can turn the water green or look like threads, clumps, scums and spilled paint. If you or your pet get sick after water contact or ingestion, call your doctor or veterinarian. For more information and to check on the advisory status, visit WyoHCBs.org.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Flaming Gorge known for fiery scenery, water activities

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, located in southwestern Wyoming and northeastern Utah, makes an ideal summer destination for those seeking cool weather, stunning scenery or lots of water-related activities. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Boulder City, but rewards the effort with remarkable opportunities to fish, boat, raft, hike, camp or just drive the scenic roads.
Wildlifecounty10.com

2 aquatic invasive species found in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

(Green River, WY) 一 The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of two aquatic invasive species in Flaming Gorge Reservoir 一 curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails. Both species of AIS have been found in Wyoming before, however this is the first time New Zealand mudsnails have been documented above the Flaming Gorge dam. Game and Fish AIS personnel were able to confirm the presence following tips from the public.
Wildlifeskyhinews.com

New plant species discovered in Rocky

Researchers have discovered a new plant species growing in Rocky Mountain National Park following hundreds of hours of combing remote ecosystems. On Thursday, park officials shared that wishbone moonwort was found in Rocky. The plant only grows about one to three inches tall and spends limited time above ground in the summer.
Animalsbackpacker.com

Bear Spray: Buying, Using, and Recycling It in Yellowstone

On Aug. 23, 2018, a family of four set out on the Divide Trail for a hike in Yellowstone. As they reached the half-mile mark, a mother grizzly bear came charging out of the vegetation. She chased the 10-year-old hiker, knocking him down. You know what may have saved his...
Utah StateGazette

Hotspot: Flaming Gorge, Utah | Such a Fine Sight to See

I’m not sure if I’d ever heard of Flaming Gorge before spending several days there in late June. My husband, Ron, and I were on a three-week camping trip and needed a destination between a family reunion in Rocky Mountain National Park and a stay in the Montana fishing lodge belonging to our sons-in-law. I searched southwestern Wyoming, and there it was! Straddling Wyoming and northeastern Utah lies this truly unspoiled gem.
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
Animalsblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Grizzly seen in Lincoln as bear activity, awareness increase

A young grizzly bear spotted in Lincoln Sunday afternoon caused some alarm on social media, but it apparently headed back to the Blackfoot River without incident. A Facebook post by Brandi Langlois indicated the bear had crossed her yard on Meadow Street on the west side of Lincoln and was headed toward town. Lincoln Fire Chief Zach Muse attempted to locate the bear, but it had apparently gotten spooked and headed back south to the Blackfoot River without making its way into town.
Petsnewrivergorgecvb.com

Pet-Friendly Adventures in the New River Gorge

Here in the New River Gorge, we believe that life is better with your four-legged friend. That’s why we’ve got plenty of pet-friendly activities and lodging options that will surely satisfy you and your pooch. What To Do. When planning a getaway to the Gorge, don’t worry that your pet...
Big Horn County, WYweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Flaming Gorge, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Jackson Hole; Lander Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming including Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...1 PM Today through 1 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke will impact portions of western and central Wyoming during the next 24 hours, with poor air quality and decreased visibility. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Worldgcaptain.com

Delta Cases Rise on Containership in New Zealand

New Zealand health officials have confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 on board the containership Mattina, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the ship to 15. Officials perviously reported that the cases are linked to the more transmissible Delta variant. The MV Mattina arrived at the Port of Bluff...
Lifestylewvpublic.org

New River Gorge National Park Gets New Signs

The New River Gorge became a national park in December. On Friday, state and local officials unveiled the new highway signs that will direct visitors to it. On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Highways began placing 87 signs in three counties. The old signs said “New River Gorge National...
Travelidaho.gov

"Floating" down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River

The Middle Fork of the Salmon River is part of the Wild and Scenic Rivers System and flows 104 miles through the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness to its confluence with the main Salmon River in central Idaho. It is a highly valued river for its amazing scenery and abundant backcountry recreational opportunities. The Middle Fork is also ecologically valuable and boasts populations of wild Steelhead and Chinook Salmon that embark on a remarkable 900 mile journey to return to their natal spawning grounds in headwater tributaries of the Middle Fork.
Dubois, WYwrrnetwork.com

New fire discovered northwest of Dubois

Shoshone National Forest fire personnel responded to a report of smoke on the Wind River Ranger District Thursday evening. The lightning-caused acre fire was located near Wolf Creek Trailhead off Forest Service Road #513. “After fire personnel arrived in the area, they quickly obtained a visual location of the fire...
Lassen County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Historic Fire Lookout Destroyed By Dixie Flames

LASSEN COUNTY (CBS13) — A historic fire lookout atop Mount Harkness in Lassen Volcanic National Park was destroyed Saturday night in the Dixie Fire. Built in 1930, the two-story stone and wood tower was maintained and still used as an active lookout monitoring for fires in the park’s Juniper Lake Area. It sat at 8,046 feet elevation on the summit of an ancient shield volcano topped by a cinder cone, according to park officials. Visitors were able to access the summit and lookout by trail from either Juniper Lake or Warner Valley, providing sweeping vistas from the lookout span from the Three Sisters peaks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy