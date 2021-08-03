New Zealand Mudsnails, Curly Pondweed Discovered in Flaming Gorge

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Jackson Hole; Lander Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming including Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...1 PM Today through 1 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke will impact portions of western and central Wyoming during the next 24 hours, with poor air quality and decreased visibility. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.