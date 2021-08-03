Cancel
Financial Reports

Specialty insurer Argo Group's 2nd-quarter profit soars on big gain in investment income

By Patrick Danner
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecialty insurer Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s profit soared in the second quarter on a big gain in investment income and higher written premiums. Bermuda-based Argo, which has its U.S. headquarters in San Antonio, earned $67.1 million, or $1.92 a share, on $547.7 million in revenue in the three months ended June 30. That compares with a loss of $5.4 million, or 16 cents a share, on $452.7 million in revenue in the same period last year.

