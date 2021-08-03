Microsoft is now a Strategic Member of the Eclipse Foundation

Web Builder is a WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get) program used to create complete web sites. WYSIWYG means that the finished page will display exactly the way it was designed. The program generates HTML (HyperText Markup Language) tags while you point and click on desired functions; you can create a web page without learning HTML. Just drag and drop objects to the page position them "anywhere" you want and when youre finished publish it to your web server (using the build in Publish tool). Web Builder gives you full control over the content and layout of your web pages. One Web Builder project file can hold multiple web pages.