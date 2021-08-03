Cancel
Microsoft is now a Strategic Member of the Eclipse Foundation

By Usama Jawad Neowin
 3 days ago

Back in 2016, Microsoft joined the Eclipse Foundation as a Solutions Member, and announced many tools and services for the Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It also open sourced its Team Explorer plugin for Eclipse and you can still find it on GitHub here - even though the project is not maintained anymore. Today, Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its partnership to become a Strategic Member at the Eclipse Foundation.

