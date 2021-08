When Black Widow came out, things were kept quiet about the identity of Taskmaster, but super observant fans may put some clues together that Olga Kurylenko was behind the mask. She’s one of the top-billed actors in the film, but she was nowhere to be seen in the trailers. Now we have another mysterious character for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, Death Dealer. The fighter is hidden behind a mask, and in the trailers, we see the trainer teach a young Shang-Chi. Today, new character posters for the film have been released, and Awkwafina has shared an Instagram story online, tagging an account that gives fans a hint on the actor behind the role.