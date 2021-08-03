Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

By Miles Socha
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Dbf_0bGRUiWT00

Click here to read the full article.

GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic -related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren feed.

More from WWD

Lauren designed the official Team USA Olympic uniforms that were unveiled at the opening ceremony on July 23, consisting of a navy blazer and trousers with RL Cooling technology, striped navy and white short-sleeved shirt and a custom Ralph Lauren-branded face mask.

A post of Jimmy Fallon wearing a Ralph Lauren Team USA jacket on his way in to “The Tonight Show” studio brought in $141,000.

In Olympic parlance, Nike narrowly missed out on the gold medal with $14.7 million in MIV, while Skims got the bronze with $8.6 million — a surprise on the podium, according to Launchmetrics. Kim Kardashian West’s Skims fashion brand supplied the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear for Team USA.

The reality star’s single post on Instagram revealing the project brought $912,000, while eight posts on Twitter yielded only $826,000 in MIV.

Rounding out the top 10 were Omega at $5.6 million; Adidas at $5.5 million; Emporio Armani at $3.3 million; Telfar at $2.2 million; Uniqlo and Speedo, each at $1.3 million, and Ben Sherman, at $800,000.

Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens signed on as Liberia’s official sponsor, giving the team its first sponsorship deal since 2000. The New York-based designer created roughly 70 pieces that included competition uniforms.

The top social media post for Telfar was on the Instagram account of The New York Times, netting $105,000 in MIV, while one on the Telfar brand channel brought in $72,000.

According to Launchmetrics, global sponsorships during the Olympics allow brands to thrive on their own media channels, and via partners.

See also from WWD:

The Major Fashion Brands Participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics

A Closer Look at the Tokyo Summer Olympics Uniform Controversies

Kim Kardashian West to Make Underwear for Team USA at Upcoming Olympics

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Miv#The New York Times#Team Usa Olympic#Navy#Rl Cooling#Ralph Lauren Team Usa#Omega#Uniqlo#Speedo#Liberian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Swimming & SurfingThe Day

Good as gold: How Katie Ledecky is turning her medals into money

For Katie Ledecky, one of the biggest differences with these Tokyo Games -- aside from that speedy Australian one lane over providing some actual competition -- is her status as a professional athlete. She was 15 years old at the 2012 London Games and then four years later she was suddenly famous around the world, still living at home and about to enroll in college.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ashley Graham Tapped as Knix’s First Global Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham is continuing her mission of making the fashion industry more inclusive with a new role. The model is teaming with Canadian intimates brand Knix as its first global brand ambassador. Graham, who is an investor in the eight-year-old brand, also serves as the face of Knix’s new activewear collection, called Knix Active. This is the brand’s first venture into activewear.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “The idea behind the collection was really this concept that we wanted to take back the idea of movement in fitness and really support...
ApparelHuron Daily Tribune

Dow partners with Ralph Lauren on Team USA Olympic outfit collection

Although Midland doesn’t have any athletes competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the city is represented in another way: By the outfits Team USA is wearing. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic teams, has created sustainable attire.
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Augments New York Flagship’s Beauty Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom is refreshing the New York City store’s beauty assortment with a slew of new services and activations. The retailer has brought on new brand partners to expand its Beauty Haven services offerings. Dr. Dennis Gross will be Nordstrom’s partner on injectables, Cowshed will provide body services and HydraFacial will handle facial services.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Services have boded well in other key locations, the retailer said. It initially began offering services in New York City in 2019. “Our intent is to continue to evolve our offer and expand,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

By the Numbers: The World’s Top 10 Celeb Beauty Brands, According to Cosmetify

Click here to read the full article. Fenty Beauty is the most successful celebrity beauty brand, according to a ranking the Cosmetify beauty platform compiled by combining companies’ more recent revenues available with number of years in business, as well as number of followers and hashtag mentions on Instagram. Cosmetify gave each of these factors a score out of 100 before taking an average score to assess each celeb beauty brand’s overall success. In particular, Fenty Beauty totaled a score of 67.15 out of 100, boosted by the combination of $570 million estimated sales, 10.7 million Instagram followers and 5.06 million...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

The Growing Plus-size Market Faces Itty-bitty Assortments and Lack of Options

Click here to read the full article. CeCe Olisa’s Instagram account is flooded with images of polka-dot slipdresses, brightly colored jumpsuits, leopard miniskirts, her favorite denim finds and lots of activewear.  More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeCe Olisa (@ceceolisa) But she’s the first to admit this is not the norm for plus-size women. As a style blogger, fashion consultant and cofounder of The CurvyCon, an annual shopping event for plus-size shoppers, Olisa gets access to some of the best plus-size fashions that brands have to offer. Everyday...
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Hugo Boss’ Daniel Grieder and Louise Camuto Become Engaged

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Grieder has not only begun a new chapter as chief executive officer of Hugo Boss after more than two decades at Tommy Hilfiger; he’s also starting a new personal chapter. Grieder has proposed to his girlfriend, Louise Camuto. Camuto posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of Grieder, wearing a Boss Athletic sweatshirt, proposing to her in Murren, Switzerland. “Honey,” he screamed out over the glaciers.  “Do you want to become my wife?” To which, Camuto called out, “Yes!”More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway She added the comment, “Shouting it...
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
Beverly Hills, CAStreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Ralph Lauren makes strong Q1 rebound as earnings crush Street

Ralph Lauren Corp. got off to a fast start in its first quarter. The company reported that its net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 26, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago pandemic-lockdown period. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.29 crushed analysts’ estimates of $0.88.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren’s Q1 Focus? Outerwear, Denim, Footwear and Home

CEO Patrice Louvet shared where the heritage apparel firm is seeing a “resurgence” in men’s fashion and “improvements” on the women’s side. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ApparelFast Company

Why everyone is riled up about Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms—but they probably aren’t going anywhere

The Olympics aren’t just about incredible feats of sport. They’re a chance for countries to project their national identity onto the world stage. Clothing can be key to this goal. Team USA has had an unmistakably preppy look since 2008, when the U.S. Olympic Committee gave Ralph Lauren the contract to become the official outfitter for the opening and closing ceremonies. But this year, there’s been intense backlash over an aesthetic that’s historically tied to whiteness and privilege.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals Revenue Increase of 182%, Returns to Q1 Earnings

Corporation has divulged its earnings for the 2021 year, sharing that Q1, the company’s revenue jumped up by 182 percent to $1.4 billion USD. In North America, the company saw its revenues rise 301 percent to $662 million USD with its comparable-store sales also showing a growth of 176 percent. It appears that this year, Ralph Lauren’s brick and mortar stores found their groove as it reported a 278 percent increase and a 51 percent increase in e-commerce. In its entirety, North America’s wholesale revenue increased to $250 million USD compared to the $23 million USD rise it saw in the previous year in the same period.
RetailForbes

Ralph Lauren’s Stock Grew 12% In The Last Week. What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL), a company engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings, has increased 12% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $123. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a flat growth during the same period. RL stock spiked this week as it reported strong fiscal Q1 2022 results with revenues and earnings per share beating market estimates by $160 million and $1.43, respectively. The company saw its revenues grow 182% year-over-year (y-o-y) during the quarter, which included a 301% jump in North America. Evidently, consumers have started spending more on handbags, shoes, and clothes firing a rebound in the luxury goods industry. It should be noted that the high-end apparel seller’s marketing spends in the first quarter were double that of the year-ago period and about 40% higher than 2019 - as it sponsored the U.S. Olympic team and events such as Wimbledon and Major League Baseball. The company increased the marketing of its brand to capture the renewed demand. Ralph Lauren also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022 and now expects revenue to rise 25% to 30% on a 53-week reported basis, having previously estimated a 20% to 25% increase on a 52-week comparable basis.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Pops in Orange Sneakers With Black Leggings and Beige Halter Top for Workout

Bella Hadid made her way through the streets of New York, looking sporty-casual. The model was spotted while on her way to the gym in an athleisure look that is both functional and stylish. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a beige halter tank top and simple black leggings while incorporating white crew socks pulled up over the leggings. She accessorized the look with a statement-making necklace and a set of gold bracelets. Also, she carried a stylish orange camo duffle bag accented with army green straps. On the eyes, she wore a sleek minimal pair of black sunglasses. As it pertains to...
YogaPosted by
WWD

Levi Strauss Buying Beyond Yoga

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. is going beyond denim.  The jeans giant is buying Beyond Yoga, jumping into the premium athleisure market with a quickly growing brand based on body inclusivity. More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “This is a really big day for us,” Chip Bergh, chief executive officer, told WWD, unpacking the company’s first acquisition of an outside brand during his 10 years at the helm. The Los Angeles-based Beyond Yoga — which was founded in 2005 and makes athleisure wear in sizes from XXS to 4X — brings a new aesthetic...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Camera della Moda Unveils Draft of MFW September Calendar

Click here to read the full article. TILL SEPTEMBER: Italy’s Camera della Moda on Thursday evening issued a rough draft of Milan Fashion Week’s calendar, running Sept. 21 to 27 and presenting men’s and women’s spring 2022 collections. The schedule sees 42 IRL shows out of 61 in total. Roberto Cavalli, under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi, Moncler and Boss, the sister collection of Hugo Boss, are returning to the calendar, and also, for the first time, brands MM6 Maison Margiela, Luisa Spagnoli, HUI and Vitelli will present in Milan. The We Are Made in Italy (Black Lives Matter in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy