3000 steps in nature can quickly improve your mood and mental clarity

By Thomas Oppong
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 3 days ago
Nature is good for us. Spending time outside is good for your mind and body. You’ve heard it before.

Unfortunately, modern life makes it incredibly difficult to make quality time for total immersion in nature — forests, parks, woods, beaches and places with many trees. “Trees’re always a relief, after people.” David Mitchell said.

The bad news is, you are missing out on something incredible and beneficial for your total wellbeing. Plenty of research has found that spending time in nature is associated with increased immune function.

Plants emit phytoncides which contain antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal qualities to protect themselves against insects, animals, diseases and decomposition.

According to research, phytoncides (essential oils) can also enhance human immune system. You have nothing to lose and a lot to gain if you spend time in green spaces, especially in these difficult times.

If you are too busy for a proper hike or long walks in nature but still want the many benefits of nature immersions, there is a simple way to achieve it.

A brisk 30-minute walk (roughly 3000 steps) or 15-minute walk ( about 1500 steps) twice a week will do if that’s the only time you have.

The secret to getting all the benefits associated with walking in nature is making it a habit. If you can’t make it a 15-minute walk, try a 10-minute walk. Choose a time that suits your schedule.

Don’t make it a chore. As long as you make it a sustainable habit, you can choose the time that works for you.

I’m fortunate to have many trees in my residential area, so I do it for at least 30 minutes every day. I enjoy taking time to be mindful of green spaces. It helps me clear my head. I also make time for power runs deep into nature at least once a week.

I immediately notice the difference the minute I step outside for my solitude walks in nature. My mood suddenly changes. The calming effect of nature gives me mental clarity. And I look forward to it every day.

Spending time in nature is not only good for our minds. Our bodies also benefit immediately from it. When you move more, blood flows easily and better throughout your body. Walking gets your heart pumping, which sends more blood and oxygen to your brain to improve its performance.

According to research conducted at the University of Essex, spending time in nature, or better still, nature baths lowers stress and depression.

“Green space has been associated with a wide range of health benefits, including stress reduction,” reports Science Direct. Some psychologists and psychiatrists recommend it to their patients. They call it “ecotherapy.”

Many people practice shinrin-yoku (nature or forest bath) in Japan, a psychological exercise to take in the forest through their senses. It’s recognized as a way to relax and destress.

A gentle and deliberate walk in nature can offer an eco-antidote to stress, burnout brain fog. It’s a rare opportunity to reconnect with your senses.

“Greener environments are also associated with better mental health and wellbeing outcomes including reduced levels of depression, anxiety, and fatigue, and enhanced quality of life for both children and adults,” says Public Health England.

Total immersion in nature at least once a week can do wonders for your mind and body. Don’t miss out on phytoncides.

The relevance of nature baths is now more critical than ever. Give your body and mind what it needs to function at its best.

In the age of stress and burnout, practice shinrin-yoku once or twice a week and witness something incredible.

“I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.” John Muir said.

In times of covid-19, your body needs you to spend time in nature. Make the most of nature. Your sanity and total wellbeing depend on it.

