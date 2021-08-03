Olympia calendar: What's coming up
(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are coming to Olympia.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Olympia area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Pacifica Community Gathering will be on August 28th! Join us to plan this upcoming event. Meeting will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 every Wednesday in July & August 5757 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM
Address: 1443 Brown Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501
Outdoor Forest Yoga under the shade of Maple Trees. All levels slow flow/yin inspired yoga.
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Address: 610 Water Street Southwest, Olympia, WA 98501
Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Octapas Cafe in Olympia Washington on Sunday December 19th!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
This newsletter is released twice monthly. It contains everything you need to know about Scouting in the Pacific Harbors Council.
Comments / 0