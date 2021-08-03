Olympia calendar: What's coming up

(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are coming to Olympia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olympia area:

Pacifica Community Gathering Planning Meeting — ASHHO Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Pacifica Community Gathering will be on August 28th! Join us to plan this upcoming event. Meeting will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 every Wednesday in July & August 5757 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Outdoor Forest Yoga with Intuitive Sound Healing Savasana Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1443 Brown Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Outdoor Forest Yoga under the shade of Maple Trees. All levels slow flow/yin inspired yoga.

Diva Drag Brunch: Olympia Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Water Street Southwest, Olympia, WA 98501

Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Octapas Cafe in Olympia Washington on Sunday December 19th!

Olympic District Committee Meeting — Pacific Harbors Council Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This newsletter is released twice monthly. It contains everything you need to know about Scouting in the Pacific Harbors Council.