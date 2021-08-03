Cancel
Olympia, WA

Olympia calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 5 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are coming to Olympia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olympia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plzaZ_0bGRUaSf00

Pacifica Community Gathering Planning Meeting — ASHHO

Tumwater, WA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Pacifica Community Gathering will be on August 28th! Join us to plan this upcoming event. Meeting will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 every Wednesday in July & August 5757 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSJLU_0bGRUaSf00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Olympia, WA

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcG8a_0bGRUaSf00

Outdoor Forest Yoga with Intuitive Sound Healing Savasana

Olympia, WA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1443 Brown Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Outdoor Forest Yoga under the shade of Maple Trees. All levels slow flow/yin inspired yoga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg1AH_0bGRUaSf00

Diva Drag Brunch: Olympia

Olympia, WA

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Water Street Southwest, Olympia, WA 98501

Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Octapas Cafe in Olympia Washington on Sunday December 19th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z618O_0bGRUaSf00

Olympic District Committee Meeting — Pacific Harbors Council

Tumwater, WA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This newsletter is released twice monthly. It contains everything you need to know about Scouting in the Pacific Harbors Council.

Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

