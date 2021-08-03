Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Valley Businesses Praised With the Best Customer Service

By Alicia Selin
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a list of 30 Grand Valley businesses that are being praised for having the best customer service. Customer service is a big part of the shopping experience. The customer service you receive can make the difference between never coming back to the business again or becoming a frequent customer. We asked you the name Grand Valley businesses that have the best customer service and that's how we came up with this list.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Ouray, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Palisade, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
PoliticsPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Do You Know These Odd Terms From the Colorado Urban Dictionary?

It seems that Colorado has a language all its own. The Urban Dictionary is full of slang terms that have become associated with particular items or activities or people. Sometimes those definitions are pretty rude and crude - and downright disgusting. I chose to completely avoid those terms, but some of the terms are interesting.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Dive In: Gallery of Grand Junction Houses For Sale With Pools

It's hot out so cool off with a refreshing virtual dip into these pools. Dive into this gallery of Grand Junction houses with pools that are currently for sale. It'd be so great to have your own private pool right in your backyard, especially with how hot is it in western Colorado right now. All of these Grand Junction houses are currently for sale and off them come with pools.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Check Out the Real South Park Colorado

The popular TV show 'South Park' was launched in 1997 by University of Colorado alumni Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The show experienced almost immediate success, showing four elementary school boys cursing and having adventures in their small town of South Park, Colorado. South Park is a Real Place. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy