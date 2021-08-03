Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Events on the Mission calendar

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 5 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKCLz_0bGRUMIb00

DJ Jorge and Homer G

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1603 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX

Great Music, Dancing and Karaoke. Fun night with DJ Jorge and Homer You may also like the following events from Whistling Duck

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3O5f_0bGRUMIb00

The Rovers Live

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Live Music You may also like the following events from The Rovers

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvnQ9_0bGRUMIb00

KCC Kids Self Defense Workshop

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 319 W Tom Landry St, Mission, TX

"RDKI" Red Dragon Kajukenbo Institute 319 W. Tom Landry St Suite C. Mission Texas 78572 (956)257-4870... Parents: Don't let your child be a victim of Bullying! In this Self Defense Workshop your...

Learn More

Emergency Services Night

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Emergency Services Night is on Facebook. To connect with Emergency Services Night, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI3S8_0bGRUMIb00

Water Quality Day

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Explore the wonders of water through scientific inquiry. What is in your water? Clean water is critical for life. Join us for a study of the properties of water through fun inquiry-based...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
78
Followers
137
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Griffin Pkwy#Mission Tx Great Music#Mission Tx Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy