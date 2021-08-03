Events on the Mission calendar

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

DJ Jorge and Homer G Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1603 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX

Great Music, Dancing and Karaoke. Fun night with DJ Jorge and Homer You may also like the following events from Whistling Duck

The Rovers Live Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Live Music You may also like the following events from The Rovers

KCC Kids Self Defense Workshop Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 319 W Tom Landry St, Mission, TX

"RDKI" Red Dragon Kajukenbo Institute 319 W. Tom Landry St Suite C. Mission Texas 78572 (956)257-4870... Parents: Don't let your child be a victim of Bullying! In this Self Defense Workshop your...

Emergency Services Night Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Emergency Services Night is on Facebook. To connect with Emergency Services Night, join Facebook today.

Water Quality Day Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Explore the wonders of water through scientific inquiry. What is in your water? Clean water is critical for life. Join us for a study of the properties of water through fun inquiry-based...