Live events on the horizon in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) New Haven is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

The Tallest Man On Earth New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Shakey Graves New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Timed-Entry Tickets New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1111 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Plan your visit to the Yale University Art Gallery!

Robyn Hitchcock New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 PM

Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510

Fernando Pinto Presents: East Rock Concert Series at Cafe Nine

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing® New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!