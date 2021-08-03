Live events on the horizon in New Haven
(NEW HAVEN, CT) New Haven is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510
This event is Reserved Seated on the Floor with General Admission Standing Pit, as well as Reserved Seated in the Balcony.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510
This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1111 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Plan your visit to the Yale University Art Gallery!
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 PM
Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510
Fernando Pinto Presents: East Rock Concert Series at Cafe Nine
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510
ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!
Comments / 0