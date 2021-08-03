Live events Columbus — what’s coming up

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

Market Days on Broadway Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Saturdays, 9am - Noon. Market Days features over 200 regional vendors selling everything from homemade bread and pastries to homegrown products, including local and organic produce, home goods...

Bring Your Own Bag Back to School Event Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 Box Rd, Columbus, GA

Bring Your Own Backpack and we'll fill it up with school supplies!! Food/Games School Supplies Community Resource Vendors Health Screenings

Princess For a Day! Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Mark your calendar for August 14th, 2021 and purchase your ticket here to RSVP for this event. Event raises awareness for Easter Seals!

Pet Partners Therapy team evaluations Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3853 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA

Is your certification expiring soon?. Have you taken the Online course with Pet Partners online and ready to get evaluated to become a Pet Partners team and join one of the most exciting Volunteer...

Fourth Quarter Brunch featuring CeCe Winans 10/30/21 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters Fourth Quarter Brunch - October 30, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.