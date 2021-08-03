Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Live events Columbus — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JDQx_0bGRUIlh00

Market Days on Broadway

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Saturdays, 9am - Noon. Market Days features over 200 regional vendors selling everything from homemade bread and pastries to homegrown products, including local and organic produce, home goods...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jklY_0bGRUIlh00

Bring Your Own Bag Back to School Event

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 Box Rd, Columbus, GA

Bring Your Own Backpack and we'll fill it up with school supplies!! Food/Games School Supplies Community Resource Vendors Health Screenings

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ztu2a_0bGRUIlh00

Princess For a Day!

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Mark your calendar for August 14th, 2021 and purchase your ticket here to RSVP for this event. Event raises awareness for Easter Seals!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fD5iQ_0bGRUIlh00

Pet Partners Therapy team evaluations

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3853 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA

Is your certification expiring soon?. Have you taken the Online course with Pet Partners online and ready to get evaluated to become a Pet Partners team and join one of the most exciting Volunteer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlbfM_0bGRUIlh00

Fourth Quarter Brunch featuring CeCe Winans 10/30/21

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters Fourth Quarter Brunch - October 30, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
103
Followers
145
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga 31901#Pet Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy